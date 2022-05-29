Children's Literature Conference - Event Details

This event is being held online. Register online and you will be sent instructions and the link for the Zoom Webinar

Children's Literature Conference Friday, June 3, 2022, 9:00am – 2:00pm ​The University of Hawaiʻi's Hilo Children's Literature Conference is a free public humanities event for community members, educators, students, parents, grandparents, authors, illustrators, librarians, and anyone else interested in children's literature!



Together, we celebrate creativity and innovation in Hawaiʻi's children's literature through a day of lectures and roundtable discussions.



This year's conference will take place via Zoom on June 3rd, 2022 from 9am to 2pm HST.



Attendees who register by May 27th, 2022 will receive a certificate of participation!



Register at: uhhilochildrenslitconference.weebly.com/register.html For more information, contact: lpday@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7243

