Children's Literature Conference - Event Details
This event is being held online. Register online and you will be sent instructions and the link for the Zoom Webinar
Children's Literature Conference
The University of Hawaiʻi's Hilo Children's Literature Conference is a free public humanities event for community members, educators, students, parents, grandparents, authors, illustrators, librarians, and anyone else interested in children's literature!
Together, we celebrate creativity and innovation in Hawaiʻi's children's literature through a day of lectures and roundtable discussions.
This year's conference will take place via Zoom on June 3rd, 2022 from 9am to 2pm HST.
Attendees who register by May 27th, 2022 will receive a certificate of participation!
Register at: uhhilochildrenslitconference.weebly.com/register.html
For more information, contact: lpday@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7243
Tags: Online Only Children's Literature Keiki English literature storytelling
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Student Life Center is OPEN for the Summer on May 14th
- Student Life Center is OPEN to Full Capacity - No timeslots necessary! Starting on May 14th: Hours: Monday - Friday, 6:30 am to 8:15 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 12:00 pm to 6:15pm Starting on June 1st: Hours: Monday - Friday, 6:30 am to 7:00 ...
- Critical Lanuage Scholarship (CLS) Sparks Program
- CLS Spark is a pilot virtual initiative for U.S. undergraduate students to learn languages essential to America’s engagement with the world. ...
- APPLY TODAY - Board of Media Broadcasting
- The Board of Media Broadcasting is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Executive Chair - Provides guidance and support to each of the members to ensure the Board is fulfilling itʻs mission Vice Chair - Stays in ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
- APPLY TODAY – University Radio Hilo
- University Radio Hilo (URH) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 DJs/on-air personalities. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.