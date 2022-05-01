Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

UHHSA 2022-23 Elections - Event Details

This event is being held online.

UHHSA 2022-23 Elections

Location: https://hilo.hawaii.edu/elections/

Aloha UH Hilo students,

The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association is holding its elections for the 2022-2023 term. Voting is open online from May 02 - 06 at 11:59 pm. You must be a current UH Hilo student to vote. To vote for your student leaders, scan the QR code in the flyer or visit hilo.hawaii.edu/elections.
Feel free to email UHHSA Election Committee Chair at uhhsa9@hawaii.edu if you have any questions. Mahalo!

For more information, contact: uhhsa9@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

UHHSA 2022-23 Elections image

Tags: Campus Center UHHSA

What's also happening?

Announcements

