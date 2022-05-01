UHHSA 2022-23 Elections - Event Details
This event is being held online.
UHHSA 2022-23 Elections
Location: https://hilo.hawaii.edu/elections/
Aloha UH Hilo students,
The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association is holding its elections for the 2022-2023 term. Voting is open online from May 02 - 06 at 11:59 pm. You must be a current UH Hilo student to vote. To vote for your student leaders, scan the QR code in the flyer or visit hilo.hawaii.edu/elections.
Feel free to email UHHSA Election Committee Chair at uhhsa9@hawaii.edu if you have any questions. Mahalo!
For more information, contact: uhhsa9@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: Campus Center UHHSA
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- UHHSA Sustainability Survey and Giveaway Event
- Aloha UH Hilo students! UHHSA needs your help to promote a culture of sustainability on campus. Your feedback is important and your voice matters! To fulfill our mission, we need your help in providing feedback on current and new ...
- Free Printing at UH Hilo Library
- Congratulations Vulcans you have made it to the end of the semester! UHHSA your student Senate has worked with your Mo`okini Library to make printing free for all UH Hilo students provided May 2nd to May 13th. ...
- Spring 2022 Annual UH Hilo Food Drive
- It’s that time of year again! The Annual Statewide Food Drive is underway and we hope that you all will be able to participate with us. ...
- Critical Lanuage Scholarship (CLS) Sparks Program
- CLS Spark is a pilot virtual initiative for U.S. undergraduate students to learn languages essential to America’s engagement with the world. ...
- APPLY TODAY - Board of Media Broadcasting
- The Board of Media Broadcasting is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Executive Chair - Provides guidance and support to each of the members to ensure the Board is fulfilling itʻs mission Vice Chair - Stays in ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
- APPLY TODAY – University Radio Hilo
- University Radio Hilo (URH) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 DJs/on-air personalities. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.