UHHSA 2022-23 Elections - Event Details

UHHSA 2022-23 Elections Friday, May 6, 2022 Location: https://hilo.hawaii.edu/elections/ Aloha UH Hilo students,



The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association is holding its elections for the 2022-2023 term. Voting is open online from May 02 - 06 at 11:59 pm. You must be a current UH Hilo student to vote. To vote for your student leaders, scan the QR code in the flyer or visit hilo.hawaii.edu/elections.



Feel free to email UHHSA Election Committee Chair at uhhsa9@hawaii.edu if you have any questions. Mahalo! For more information, contact: uhhsa9@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

