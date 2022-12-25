APPLY TODAY – University Radio Hilo - Announcement Details
APPLY TODAY – University Radio Hilo
University Radio Hilo (URH) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 DJs/on-air personalities.
No experience is necessary! All we ask of applicants is that they are eager to learn and share their unique identities with everyone!
Requirements:
1. Must be a UH Hilo Student
2. Must be enrolled in a minimum of 1 UH Hilo credit ( ie. paying the Media Broadcasting fee)
3. 2.0 GPA minimum
To apply, visit hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/radio/join-urh.php
For more information, email urh@hawaii.edu OR hit us up on Instagram @kuhh101fm or on Facebook @UniversityRadioHilo.
For more information, contact: urh@hawaii.edu (510) 775-4452
Tags: Campus Center URH BOMB radio
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- UHHSA Sustainability Survey and Giveaway Event
- Aloha UH Hilo students! UHHSA needs your help to promote a culture of sustainability on campus. Your feedback is important and your voice matters! To fulfill our mission, we need your help in providing feedback on current and new ...
- Free Printing at UH Hilo Library
- Congratulations Vulcans you have made it to the end of the semester! UHHSA your student Senate has worked with your Mo`okini Library to make printing free for all UH Hilo students provided May 2nd to May 13th. ...
- Spring 2022 Annual UH Hilo Food Drive
- It’s that time of year again! The Annual Statewide Food Drive is underway and we hope that you all will be able to participate with us. ...
- Critical Lanuage Scholarship (CLS) Sparks Program
- CLS Spark is a pilot virtual initiative for U.S. undergraduate students to learn languages essential to America’s engagement with the world. ...
- APPLY TODAY - Board of Media Broadcasting
- The Board of Media Broadcasting is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Executive Chair - Provides guidance and support to each of the members to ensure the Board is fulfilling itʻs mission Vice Chair - Stays in ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
- APPLY TODAY – University Radio Hilo
- University Radio Hilo (URH) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 DJs/on-air personalities. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.