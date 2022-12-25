Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

APPLY TODAY – University Radio Hilo - Announcement Details

APPLY TODAY – University Radio Hilo

University Radio Hilo (URH) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 DJs/on-air personalities.

No experience is necessary! All we ask of applicants is that they are eager to learn and share their unique identities with everyone!

Requirements:
1. Must be a UH Hilo Student
2. Must be enrolled in a minimum of 1 UH Hilo credit ( ie. paying the Media Broadcasting fee)
3. 2.0 GPA minimum

To apply, visit hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/radio/join-urh.php

For more information, email urh@hawaii.edu OR hit us up on Instagram @kuhh101fm or on Facebook @UniversityRadioHilo.

For more information, contact: urh@hawaii.edu (510) 775-4452

APPLY TODAY – University Radio Hilo

Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
