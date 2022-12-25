APPLY TODAY – University Radio Hilo - Announcement Details

APPLY TODAY – University Radio Hilo University Radio Hilo (URH) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 DJs/on-air personalities.



No experience is necessary! All we ask of applicants is that they are eager to learn and share their unique identities with everyone!



Requirements:

1. Must be a UH Hilo Student

2. Must be enrolled in a minimum of 1 UH Hilo credit ( ie. paying the Media Broadcasting fee)

3. 2.0 GPA minimum



To apply, visit hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/radio/join-urh.php



For more information, email urh@hawaii.edu OR hit us up on Instagram @kuhh101fm or on Facebook @UniversityRadioHilo. For more information, contact: urh@hawaii.edu (510) 775-4452

