Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Kawili Kine Cultures - Wood Valley Temple - Event Details

Kawili Kine Cultures - Wood Valley Temple

Location: Hale Ikena

Join Kawili Kine Cultures on a trip to the Wood Valley Temple with Dr. Ben Zenk! This event entails a session in mediation surrounded by the beauty of Pahala. A great way to relax and reset before the hitting the books for finals!

Sign up for this event is required. Please fill out this Google Form

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Kawili Kine Cultures - Wood Valley Temple image

Tags: UHHSA SAC Kawili Kine Culture Study Abroad Global Vulcans Meditation International

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

Lā Honua Malama Honua (Earth Day Earth Month)
2022 Earth Day ~ Lā Honua / Earth Month ~ Malama Honua Month of April ~ Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo This year our Earth Day ~ Lā Honua events for our UH Kauhale will be largely virtual and live, and occur throughout the month of April, ...
2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st
Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete their 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2022. ...
Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
UHHSA Sustainability Survey and Giveaway Event
Aloha UH Hilo students! UHHSA needs your help to promote a culture of sustainability on campus. Your feedback is important and your voice matters! To fulfill our mission, we need your help in providing feedback on current and new ...
Free Printing at UH Hilo Library
Congratulations Vulcans you have made it to the end of the semester! UHHSA your student Senate has worked with your Mo`okini Library to make printing free for all UH Hilo students provided May 2nd to May 13th. ...
Critical Lanuage Scholarship (CLS) Sparks Program
CLS Spark is a pilot virtual initiative for U.S. undergraduate students to learn languages essential to America’s engagement with the world. ...
APPLY TODAY - Board of Media Broadcasting
The Board of Media Broadcasting is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Executive Chair - Provides guidance and support to each of the members to ensure the Board is fulfilling itʻs mission Vice Chair - Stays in ...
Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.