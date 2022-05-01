Artist's Talk:Naoko Tosa, New Media Artist from Kyoto, Japan - Event Details
Artist's Talk:Naoko Tosa, New Media Artist from Kyoto, Japan
Location: UCB 100
Internationally acclaimed New Media artists, Naoko Tosa and Ryohei Nakatsu, in partnership, from Kyoto, Japan, are visiting Hilo for the week of May 1st through 8th. Naoko Tosa was appointed the Japan Cultural Envoy in 2016 by Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs and travelled to eight countries and ten cities to present her artwork. Her high-resolution digital video work entitled Sound of Ikebana was projected on the public billboards of Times Square in New York as part of the Midnight Moment series in 2017. She studied as a Research Fellow at MIT Center for Visual Studies in 2003, and has her work in the collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Ryohei Nakatsu is an award winning Design Engineer, specializing in traditional Japanese aesthetics. Three main events will be hosted at the University of Hawaii at Hilo campus:
May 2nd at 3:00 pm Artists’ Talk in UCB100 on the UH Hilo campus. Meet the artists.
May 5th at 8:00 pm Projection Mapping Event on back of Performing Arts Center building – The Sound of Ikebana. (Visible from Kapiolani Street).
May 6th at 6:00 pm Imiloa Astronomy Center Planetarium showing: The Sound of Ikebana.
The Artists’ Talk and Projection Mapping events are both free of charge and open to the public. The Imiloa Planetarium showing of the Sound of Ikebana is by advanced registration and ticket purchase. These events are provided through a collaborative grant from the Hawaii Community Foundation, The University of Hawaii at Hilo, UH Hilo Performing Arts Center, and the Imiloa Astronomy Center.
For more information, contact: jippolit@hawaii.edu (808) 769-1494
