Spring 2022 Annual UH Hilo Food Drive - Announcement Details

Spring 2022 Annual UH Hilo Food Drive

Location: UH Hilo Campus

It’s that time of year again! The Annual Statewide Food Drive is underway and we hope that you all will be able to participate with us. This year we will be collecting donations through May 15 (which we know is a Sunday, physical donations will need to be in by 5/13/22). Our goal this year is to raise $2,000.00 in monetary donations and 500 lbs of non-perishable food. Last year with your support, we were able to raise a total of $4.004.78 and 931 lbs! We are excited to be successful in crushing our goal this year.



Food insecurity is a serious issue in our community and COVID-19 and the inflations over the last year have only increased that need. According to the Hawaii Food Bank, 1 in 6 residents of Hawai`i will struggle with food this year and the most vulnerable of these will be Keiki and Kupuna. Together we can help to support our community.



If you are interested in donating, here is how you can:



Make a monetary donation online at the Hawaii Food Bank



URL: hawaiifoodbank.org/donate/



- When making your donation please add "UH Hilo Food Drive" in the additional comments section to ensure that your donation is credited to our drive.



- In the dropdown menu provided, please select the site you wish to donate to; I highly encourage that you select, “ The Food Basket-Hawai‘i Island Food Bank”. As this will ensure that the donations stay in our local Big Island community.



- If you make a recurring donation now, the full total will be attributed to the UH Hilo Food Drive.



-If you have any questions feel free to reach out to Maile Boggeln boggeln@hawaii.edu directly, or you can refer to this FAQ sheet.





Purchase a 2022 Food Bank T-Shirt



URL: hawaiifoodbank.org/tshirts/



- The proceeds from these shirts will be donated to Hawai‘i Island Food Basket and are credited back to our UH Hilo Drive.



- You can pre-order these limited edition t-shirts for $20-$25 depending on the size.



- To credit the purchase to our drive, please denote that it is for “State Food Drive-UH Hilo Food Drive” under the additional comments section.



- Shipping is free within the State of Hawai‘i and there is a $5.00 charge for orders going to the U.S. Continent.



- The shirt will be mailed out as soon as they arrive from the manufacturer after the pre-sale ends. Please allow up to 3-5 weeks for delivery.





Make a non-perishable food donation





- You can drop off your donations at the following on campus locations (we will be adding more soon)



Campus Center Lava Landing Room 203

Office of the Vice-Chancellor for Student Affairs-3rd Floor of the Student Services Center

Athletic’s Office-

Mo`okini Library-Main Entrance

Hale `Ikena & Hale `Alahonua Lounges

Hale ʻōlelo Administrative Office

Human Resources Office- AUX Building room 106

Center for Community Engagement (CCE) Office- Portable Building 5



- If you are unable to make it to Campus Center room 214, you can email Maile Boggeln boggeln@hawaii.edu to schedule a food donation pick up. We do ask that if you plan to utilize this option, you work with others in your office/unit to determine if anyone else is planning to donate, this will help to reduce the number of trips needed to transport the donations.





A few notes on donations:



- We are currently encouraging online monetary donations/t-shirt orders as it is the safest and easiest way to support the Food Bank.



- We are currently taking any cash/check donations! Check must be made payable to, " The Food Basket". Please email Maile Boggeln boggeln@hawaii.edu directly to arrange a pickup.

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

