Spring 2022 Annual UH Hilo Food Drive - Announcement Details
Spring 2022 Annual UH Hilo Food Drive
Location: UH Hilo Campus
It’s that time of year again! The Annual Statewide Food Drive is underway and we hope that you all will be able to participate with us. This year we will be collecting donations through May 15 (which we know is a Sunday, physical donations will need to be in by 5/13/22). Our goal this year is to raise $2,000.00 in monetary donations and 500 lbs of non-perishable food. Last year with your support, we were able to raise a total of $4.004.78 and 931 lbs! We are excited to be successful in crushing our goal this year.
Food insecurity is a serious issue in our community and COVID-19 and the inflations over the last year have only increased that need. According to the Hawaii Food Bank, 1 in 6 residents of Hawai`i will struggle with food this year and the most vulnerable of these will be Keiki and Kupuna. Together we can help to support our community.
If you are interested in donating, here is how you can:
Make a monetary donation online at the Hawaii Food Bank
URL: hawaiifoodbank.org/donate/
- When making your donation please add "UH Hilo Food Drive" in the additional comments section to ensure that your donation is credited to our drive.
- In the dropdown menu provided, please select the site you wish to donate to; I highly encourage that you select, “ The Food Basket-Hawai‘i Island Food Bank”. As this will ensure that the donations stay in our local Big Island community.
- If you make a recurring donation now, the full total will be attributed to the UH Hilo Food Drive.
-If you have any questions feel free to reach out to Maile Boggeln boggeln@hawaii.edu directly, or you can refer to this FAQ sheet.
Purchase a 2022 Food Bank T-Shirt
URL: hawaiifoodbank.org/tshirts/
- The proceeds from these shirts will be donated to Hawai‘i Island Food Basket and are credited back to our UH Hilo Drive.
- You can pre-order these limited edition t-shirts for $20-$25 depending on the size.
- To credit the purchase to our drive, please denote that it is for “State Food Drive-UH Hilo Food Drive” under the additional comments section.
- Shipping is free within the State of Hawai‘i and there is a $5.00 charge for orders going to the U.S. Continent.
- The shirt will be mailed out as soon as they arrive from the manufacturer after the pre-sale ends. Please allow up to 3-5 weeks for delivery.
Make a non-perishable food donation
- You can drop off your donations at the following on campus locations (we will be adding more soon)
Campus Center Lava Landing Room 203
Office of the Vice-Chancellor for Student Affairs-3rd Floor of the Student Services Center
Athletic’s Office-
Mo`okini Library-Main Entrance
Hale `Ikena & Hale `Alahonua Lounges
Hale ʻōlelo Administrative Office
Human Resources Office- AUX Building room 106
Center for Community Engagement (CCE) Office- Portable Building 5
- If you are unable to make it to Campus Center room 214, you can email Maile Boggeln boggeln@hawaii.edu to schedule a food donation pick up. We do ask that if you plan to utilize this option, you work with others in your office/unit to determine if anyone else is planning to donate, this will help to reduce the number of trips needed to transport the donations.
A few notes on donations:
- We are currently encouraging online monetary donations/t-shirt orders as it is the safest and easiest way to support the Food Bank.
- We are currently taking any cash/check donations! Check must be made payable to, " The Food Basket". Please email Maile Boggeln boggeln@hawaii.edu directly to arrange a pickup.
For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: Campus Center Ka Lama Ku
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- UHHSA Sustainability Survey and Giveaway Event
- Aloha UH Hilo students! UHHSA needs your help to promote a culture of sustainability on campus. Your feedback is important and your voice matters! To fulfill our mission, we need your help in providing feedback on current and new ...
- Free Printing at UH Hilo Library
- Congratulations Vulcans you have made it to the end of the semester! UHHSA your student Senate has worked with your Mo`okini Library to make printing free for all UH Hilo students provided May 2nd to May 13th. ...
- Spring 2022 Annual UH Hilo Food Drive
- It’s that time of year again! The Annual Statewide Food Drive is underway and we hope that you all will be able to participate with us. ...
- Critical Lanuage Scholarship (CLS) Sparks Program
- CLS Spark is a pilot virtual initiative for U.S. undergraduate students to learn languages essential to America’s engagement with the world. ...
- APPLY TODAY - Board of Media Broadcasting
- The Board of Media Broadcasting is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Executive Chair - Provides guidance and support to each of the members to ensure the Board is fulfilling itʻs mission Vice Chair - Stays in ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
- APPLY TODAY – University Radio Hilo
- University Radio Hilo (URH) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 DJs/on-air personalities. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.