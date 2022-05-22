Critical Lanuage Scholarship (CLS) Sparks Program - Announcement Details
Critical Lanuage Scholarship (CLS) Sparks Program
CLS Spark is a pilot virtual initiative for U.S. undergraduate students to learn languages essential to America’s engagement with the world.
Participants will spend an academic year learning either Arabic, Chinese or Russian through online classes and activities facilitated by native speakers at a host institution abroad.
Applications Due: May 26, 2022 at 8:00pm Eastern
—-
Program costs are covered. Participants will receive a stipend of $300 towards equipment and connectivity costs.
The Fall term will run from September 6, 2022 to November 18, 2022.
More Info: clscholarship.org/spark
—-
NOTE: This program is not for academic credit. It is a great opportunity for students who have a genuine interest in learning the language.
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: Study Abroad CGEE Scholarship
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- UHHSA Sustainability Survey and Giveaway Event
- Aloha UH Hilo students! UHHSA needs your help to promote a culture of sustainability on campus. Your feedback is important and your voice matters! To fulfill our mission, we need your help in providing feedback on current and new ...
- Free Printing at UH Hilo Library
- Congratulations Vulcans you have made it to the end of the semester! UHHSA your student Senate has worked with your Mo`okini Library to make printing free for all UH Hilo students provided May 2nd to May 13th. ...
- Spring 2022 Annual UH Hilo Food Drive
- It’s that time of year again! The Annual Statewide Food Drive is underway and we hope that you all will be able to participate with us. ...
- Critical Lanuage Scholarship (CLS) Sparks Program
- CLS Spark is a pilot virtual initiative for U.S. undergraduate students to learn languages essential to America’s engagement with the world. ...
- APPLY TODAY - Board of Media Broadcasting
- The Board of Media Broadcasting is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Executive Chair - Provides guidance and support to each of the members to ensure the Board is fulfilling itʻs mission Vice Chair - Stays in ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
- APPLY TODAY – University Radio Hilo
- University Radio Hilo (URH) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 DJs/on-air personalities. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.