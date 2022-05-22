Critical Lanuage Scholarship (CLS) Sparks Program - Announcement Details

Critical Lanuage Scholarship (CLS) Sparks Program CLS Spark is a pilot virtual initiative for U.S. undergraduate students to learn languages essential to America’s engagement with the world.

Participants will spend an academic year learning either Arabic, Chinese or Russian through online classes and activities facilitated by native speakers at a host institution abroad.



Applications Due: May 26, 2022 at 8:00pm Eastern

Program costs are covered. Participants will receive a stipend of $300 towards equipment and connectivity costs.

The Fall term will run from September 6, 2022 to November 18, 2022.



More Info: clscholarship.org/spark



NOTE: This program is not for academic credit. It is a great opportunity for students who have a genuine interest in learning the language. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Announcements