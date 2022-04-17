Open Forum - Board of Media Broadcasting - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 956 7684 5948 Passcode: 273656

Open Forum - Board of Media Broadcasting Thursday, April 21, 2022, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Zoom The Board of Media Broadcasting invites all UH Hilo students to attend our Open Forum that will take place over Zoom on April 21, 2022. We plan on presenting the proposed changes we plan on implementing to our Charter and By-Laws and we want to give you an opportunity to ask us any questions you may have.



We will be offering two sessions:



SESSION 1: 5:00PM-5:30PM HST

SESSION 2: 5:30PM-6:00PM HST



To learn more about these changes please use the google form link docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScT_yhXmJg2YiUm2Osg7PFFABDKLTmAZF8J6uqgDKbX3TRNfw/viewform



OR head over to Instagram bio @uhhilobomb to read up on some of these changes. For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

