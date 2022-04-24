Kawili Kine Cultures - Zentangle Workshop - Event Details

Kawili Kine Cultures - Zentangle Workshop Thursday, April 28, 2022, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: SSC W201 Join Kawili Kine Culture in a Zentangle workshop with Ms. Valdeane Odachi, Student Support Services Program Coordinator. This event focuses on Zentangle, an art session that is a relaxing way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. A great way to destress before finals week!



Sign up for the event is required. Please fill out this short google form For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 24, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements