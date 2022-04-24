The Words of Wisdom from the Rainbow State - Event Details
The Words of Wisdom from the Rainbow State
Location: UCB 100
The public is invited to attend a documentary screening, The Words of Wisdom from the Rainbow State, directed by Jinyoung Lee Won, an editor of Hana Hou! Korean edition and content creator for Hawaii Tourism Korea.
The Words of Wisdom from the Rainbow State explores the inspiring history of the Korean immigration to Hawaii, featuring five direct descendants of the first generation of Korean immigrants, including former Mayor Harry Kim and former Chief Justice of the Hawaii Supreme Court Ronald Moon, who shared the wisdom of the first group of Korean immigrants to Hawaii that was passed down to them.
The film also highlights Hawaii’s many diverse communities that peacefully coexist just as all colors of a rainbow are uniquely different but beautifully harmonized.
For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127
