Kawili Kine Cultures - Hamakua Hero with Dr. Patsy Iwasaki - Event Details

Kawili Kine Cultures - Hamakua Hero with Dr. Patsy Iwasaki

Thursday, April 21, 2022, 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Rose and Ray Tseng, Room 127

Join Kawili Kine Culture in a presentation by the author of Hamakua Hero, Dr. Patsy Iwasaki, share a true plantation story of Katsu Goto.



This event is followed by an excursion along the Hamakua Coast to pay respects to Katsu Goto's memorial, visit the Heritage Center and Honoka'a town, with a final stop at the Waipio Valley look-out on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022. See google forms for more info (Limited to 16 students).



Participation in the Thursday presentation is required to be eligible for the Saturday outing.

Sign up for the event is required. Please fill out this short google form.

Special Restrictions: **NOTE: Students who sign up need to be prepared to walk at a high elevation altitude for an hour. Persons with respiratory or heart conditions or those in poor health should not access the summit.**

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

