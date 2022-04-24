1st Annual SAAM Community Resource Fair - Event Details

1st Annual SAAM Community Resource Fair Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Office of Equal Opportunity presents: The 1st Annual SAAM Community Resource Fair, 2022. We invite all students to come and meet the community organizations and campus partners who are committed to preventing sexual assault & domestic/intimate partner violence and supporting victims/survivors and their ‘ohana. This event is an opportunity for students to meet and talk with representatives from each campus & community resource and learn first-hand about the services they offer, how to access them, and to gain a better understanding of potential career paths in their related fields. For more information, contact: stawney@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7899

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 24, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements