Public Lecture on Native American Dance, Feminism - Event Details

Public Lecture on Native American Dance, Feminism
Location: Zoom
The Departments of Philosophy, Performing Arts, and Gender and Womenʻs Studies Program presents a Public Lecture by Dr. Shay Welch on Native American Dance, Feminism and Epistemic Resistance.
Date: April 25, 2022
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Zoom Information:
hawaii.zoom.us/j/95875603644
Meeting ID: 958 7560 3644
Passcode: dance
Abstract: In this talk, I show how particular practices of knowing within Native American epistemology are used as modes of epistemological resistance with and through dancing. I show how the embodied cognition of phenomenological blood memory, specifically, is culled for and through dancing as a way of remembering histories and identities for the purpose of radically reasserting subjectivity in the face of continued colonization. My contribution to this discourse is to reveal how the intersection of embodied cognitive theory and dance theory within Native American epistemology generates a framework of Truth, which I refer to as Truthing given the performative nature of knowledge in this context, that facilitates resistant practices of dancing as equally epistemological practices of resistance. Additionally,
I highlight how Native women have begun reclaiming traditional ceremonial dance, and creating contemporary performance art dance pieces, as a means of feminist praxes and decolonial praxes.
Bio: Shay Welch is an Associate Professor of Philosophy at Spelman College. Recently, she was the 2020-2021 Carnegie Corporation and Rockefeller Foundation Distinguished Research/Creative Scholar. She is Chair of the Association for Feminist Ethics and Social Theory, a founding board member of Tenure for the Common Good, and was a founding contributor to the Howard University Social Justice Consortium. Previously she was the Gaius Charles Bolin Fellow in
Philosophy at Williams College. She holds a Ph.D. in Philosophy from Binghamton University. Her current book is Choreography as Embodied Critical Inquiry: Embodied Cognition and Creative Movement (Palgrave Macmillan, 2022). Her recent book is The Phenomenology of a Performative Knowledge System: Dancing with Native American Epistemology (Palgrave-Macmillan 2019). Her previous books are Existential Eroticism: A Feminist Ethics Approach to Women’s Oppression Perpetuating Choices (Lexington Books 2015) and A Theory of Freedom: Feminism and the Social
Contract (Palgrave-Macmillan 2012). She teaches courses on freedom, embodied knowledge, embodied cognition, dance, systemic oppression, ethics, sex, feminism, and Native American Philosophy. Her professional goals are to support and mentor young women of color in Philosophy and to aid the discipline in recruiting and retaining more underrepresented young philosophers.
For more information about this event, please contact Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones (celiab@hawaii.edu). For disability accommodations, contact Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones no later than April 15.
For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7230
