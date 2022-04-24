Huakaʻi Kīholo in Kona - Event Details
Pre-registration required: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfUeFG2PvGTbpcxeF5QZOY0W46w_8tw6WCJChg3VKhBs_fcmQ/viewform
Huakaʻi Kīholo in Kona
This is the last of our in-person mālama ʻāina or environmental/cultural stewardship excursions, and the final event to celebrate Lā Honua / Earth Day during the month of April.
Join our hosts Hui Aloha Kīholo as we mālama ~ steward the loko ~ fishpond and surrounding ʻāina of this wahi pana or storied place of Kona. Be prepared for a day of hana ~ work and sharing of moʻolelo ~ stories.
Please make sure to register early as spaces are limited.
Register at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfUeFG2PvGTbpcxeF5QZOY0W46w_8tw6WCJChg3VKhBs_fcmQ/viewform
Special Restrictions: This in-person huakaʻi is open to faculty, staff and students from UH Hilo and Hawaii CC.
For more information, contact: lahonua@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7258
Tags: in-person field trip culture volunteer malama aina stewardship earth day
