Huakaʻi Kīholo in Kona - Event Details

Huakaʻi Kīholo in Kona

Saturday, April 30, 2022, 9:00am – 3:00pm

This is the last of our in-person mālama ʻāina or environmental/cultural stewardship excursions, and the final event to celebrate Lā Honua / Earth Day during the month of April.



Join our hosts Hui Aloha Kīholo as we mālama ~ steward the loko ~ fishpond and surrounding ʻāina of this wahi pana or storied place of Kona. Be prepared for a day of hana ~ work and sharing of moʻolelo ~ stories.



Please make sure to register early as spaces are limited.



Register at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfUeFG2PvGTbpcxeF5QZOY0W46w_8tw6WCJChg3VKhBs_fcmQ/viewform

Special Restrictions: This in-person huakaʻi is open to faculty, staff and students from UH Hilo and Hawaii CC.

For more information, contact: lahonua@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7258

