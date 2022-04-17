Earth Day Beach Clean Up w/ SOS Club - Event Details

Earth Day Beach Clean Up w/ SOS Club

Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:00pm

Location: Hilo Bayfront

Join SOS (Students of Sustainability) Club in cleaning up Hilo Bay! Meet at Moʻoheau Bus Terminal at noon and we will work on Hilo Bayfront until pau. Bring water, snacks and sun protection. Please scan the QR code on the flier and let SOS know if you need gloves.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to anyone on either UH Hilo or HawCC campuses and the community

For more information, contact: uhhsust@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7258

