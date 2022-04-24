Valuing the Indigenous Knowledges of our Elders - Event Details

Valuing the Indigenous Knowledges of our Elders Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:30am – 1:00pm Location: Zoom This virtual panel is one of several events to celebrate Lā Honua / Earth Day organized throughout the month of April. Please see the schedule list of virtual keynotes, presentations, and panels, and our four in-person huakaʻi (environmental and cultural stewardship excursions and volunteer work days) to locations around Hawaiʻi Island at the UH Hilo Earth Day website.



In this panel graduate students from Dr. Tarisi Vunidilo's ANTH 612: Indigenous Museum Studies graduate class will present their work on land and ocean stories from Hawaiʻi, Yap and Fiji.



Panelists: Taylor Leilani Waldron: Oral histories and Trails of Kekaha Region, Hawaii Island: Our Aina, Our Voices, Our Stories; Shania Tamagyongfal: Navigation stories from Yap: Celebrating voyaging through storytelling; Mikayla Kia: Stories from Kaloko-Honohokau: Ancient Aina and Wai Reciprocal Relationships and Community Prosperity.



