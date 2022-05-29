APPLY TODAY - Board of Media Broadcasting - Announcement Details

Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
APPLY TODAY - Board of Media Broadcasting

The Board of Media Broadcasting is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

Executive Chair - Provides guidance and support to each of the members to ensure the Board is fulfilling itʻs mission
Vice Chair - Stays in constant communication with the Boardʻs organizations (VVP & URH)
Secretary - Organizes and maintains the Boardʻs documents/ records meeting minutes
Publicist - Publicizes the Board and events/maintains all social media platforms of the Board

Requirements
1. Must be a UH Hilo students
2. GPA of 2.0+
3. Undergraduate student must be enrolled in 6+ credits
4. Graduate student must be enrolled in 3+ credits

To apply go to online to hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/bomb/join.php OR pick up an application at Campus Center Room 210.

For more information on these positions please email bombmal@hawaii.edu or DM us on instagram @uhhilobomb.

For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814

BOMB VVP URH

