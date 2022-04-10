Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture - "Kilo Puʻuwaʻawaʻa" - Event Details

This event is being held online. Please register with the link provided and the Zoom login information will be sent to you via email.

Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture - "Kilo Puʻuwaʻawaʻa"

The Puʻuwaʻawaʻa Community Based Subsistence Forest Area (P-CBSFA) is a unique multi-partner, place based, and community-centered approach to forest restoration that holds significant value, relevance, and applicability in stewardship efforts throughout Hawaiʻi and beyond. Building on the momentum of comparable community-centered restoration efforts ma kai, the P-CBSFA was conceived and born into existence by lineal descendants of Puʻuwaʻawaʻa working in partnership with representatives from local, national, and international agencies. Our approach to restore 84-acres atop Puʻuwaʻawaʻa centers on trust and relationship building to identify and realize long-term stewardship goals and outcomes across environmental, social, and cultural dimensions. Our P-CBSFA Stewardship Plan and recently published Relationship-Based Stewardship Framework, in particular, champions a procedure that implements decolonial advances to the structure and nature of environmental conservation in Hawaiʻi.

Please join us as we hear from a panel of presenters and practitioners, including Dr. Katie Kamelamela, Kuʻulei Keakealani, Kainana Francisco, Kaleionehu Shaw, and Kuʻunahenani Keakealani. Click here for the event flyer.

For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

Tags: Online Only Kīpuka

