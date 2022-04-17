Eia au e Laka ē: Environmental Kinship & Hula - Event Details

Eia au e Laka ē: Environmental Kinship & Hula Friday, April 22, 2022, 2:30pm – 4:00pm Location: Zoom This virtual panel is one of many events to celebrate Lā Honua / Earth Day throughout the month of April. Please see the schedule list of virtual keynotes, presentations, and panels, and our four in-person huakaʻi (environmental and cultural stewardship excursions and volunteer work days) to locations around Hawaiʻi Island at the UH Hilo Earth Day website.



This panel is in honor of the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival. Panelists: Pōlani Kahakalau, Noʻeau Kalima, Kaʻea Lyons, and Lily Alohikea-Smith.



For more information, contact: lahonua@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7258

