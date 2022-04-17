Invest in our Planet - Event Details

This event is being held online. Register for all virtual events here: https://forms.gle/cAYFxoYJdrqFG4Qv5

Invest in our Planet Friday, April 22, 2022, 1:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Zoom This is one of our four virtual keynote speeches to celebrate Lā Honua / Earth Day throughout the month of April. Please see the schedule list of virtual keynotes, presentations, and panels, and our four in-person huakaʻi (environmental and cultural stewardship excursions and volunteer work days) to locations around Hawaiʻi Island at the UH Hilo Earth Day website.



Join us for an opportunity to be reminded of and celebrate the resilience of our peoples across Oceania and how integral that essence is in combating climate change.



Presenter: Yolanda Joab-Mori Founder & Director, Island PRIDE Micronesia; Program Coordinator, Blue Prosperity Micronesia. Yolanda is a daughter of the Lasialap clan and a mother of two from the islands of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM). Her roots drive her activism and work on climate action and ocean protection for over a decade. As the Blue Prosperity Micronesia Program Coordinator, Yolanda is leading the FSM’s effort in developing its blue economy, strengthening sustainable fisheries, and creating marine spatial plans that will protect 30% of its marine environment.



Please make sure to register early for this presentation and you will receive the zoom link within a day. Special Restrictions: This virtual keynote is open to faculty, staff and students from UH Hilo and Hawaii CC. For more information, contact: lahonua@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7258

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 17, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements