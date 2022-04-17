Democracy & Decolonization: Fostering Local Activism - Event Details

This event is being held online. Register for all virtual events here: https://forms.gle/cAYFxoYJdrqFG4Qv5

Democracy & Decolonization: Fostering Local Activism Thursday, April 21, 2022, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: Zoom This virtual presentation is one of many events to celebrate Lā Honua / Earth Day throughout the month of April. Please see the schedule list of virtual keynotes, presentations, and panels, and our four in-person huakaʻi (environmental and cultural stewardship excursions and volunteer work days) to locations around Hawaiʻi Island at the UH Hilo Earth Day website.



Join us for an educational workshop focused on providing participants with base knowledge on the State of Hawaiʻi’s government model, ways citizens can have a direct voice and how the current government model upholds remnants of the State’s colonial history. Using an inter-sectional lens, Gabe will focus on how using colonial governing models has led to a misuse of public lands, funds and trust and has directly affected the well-being of all citizens of the Islands of Hawaiʻi.



Presenter: Gabriel Grosshuesch grew up on Hawaiʻi Island. He is passionate about democracy, environmental justice, global peace and local sustainability. Working in education taught him how essential knowledge is as a source of power. He works to break down stigmas about being an engaged voter and encourages others to take their voice to new heights in local politics.



Please make sure to register early for this presentation and you will receive the zoom link within a day. Special Restrictions: This virtual presentation is open to faculty, staff and students from UH Hilo and Hawaii CC. For more information, contact: lahonua@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7258

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 17, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements