Mana, Knowledge, Wisdom: We've Had the Answers - Event Details

Mana, Knowledge, Wisdom: We've Had the Answers

Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Zoom

Join us for this virtual keynote with Alisi Rabukawaqa-Nacewa who will present on the power, knowledge and wisdom of millennia old practices in Pacific cultures that are still alive today. Alisi says, "In many ways our oceanic islands have become time capsules of practices that have become more relevant now in a world rife with consumerism - and when we talk about projecting and manifesting a thriving earth, we have had the answers to it this whole time."



Alisi Rabukawaqa-Nacewa is one of Fiji’s leading ocean experts and works as a marine scientist with the IUCN. Over the past decade she has worked in environment conservation, climate activism and indigenous peoples’ traditional rights and knowledge advocacy. She sits on the youth-led grassroots network 350.org Pacific Climate Warriors Council of Elders as the Melanesian representative, and is also the coordinator for the Bua Urban Youth network, a grassroots movement of young professionals. Alisi is also one of the few Melanesian women who have sailed the world’s seas on a vaka, a traditional double-hulled canoe.



This is one of our four virtual keynote speeches to celebrate Lā Honua / Earth Day throughout the month of April. Please see the schedule list of virtual keynotes, presentations, and panels, and our four in-person huakaʻi (environmental and cultural stewardship excursions and volunteer work days) to locations around Hawaiʻi Island at the UH Hilo Earth Day website.



