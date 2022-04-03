Re-imagining Invasive Species - Event Details

Re-imagining Invasive Species Friday, April 8, 2022, 3:00pm – 4:15pm This virtual presentation is one of many events to celebrate Lā Honua / Earth Day throughout the month of April. Please see the schedule list of virtual keynotes, presentations, and panels, and our four in-person huakaʻi (environmental and cultural stewardship excursions and volunteer work days) to locations around Hawaiʻi Island at the UH Hilo Earth Day website (hilo.hawaii.edu/earthfair/2022-schedule.php).



This presentation explores how our communities can cultivate positive relationships with and challenge the dominant narrative on how we relate to invasive species in Hawai‘i.



Presenters: Malia Akutagawa was born and raised on Molokaʻi. She is a Native Hawaiian Rights and Environmental Law attorney with experience in Hawaiian access, gathering, burial, land use, and water rights issues. She is an Associate Professor of Law and Hawaiian Studies and is part of Hui ‘Āina Momona, a consortium of scholars at the University of Hawaiʻi - Mānoa charged with addressing compelling issues of Indigenous Hawaiian knowledge and practices; Vince Kana'i Dodge is the founder of 'Ai Pöhaku, a papa (grandfather), educator, cultural practitioner, and longtime resident of Wai'anae where kiawe trees are plentiful.



