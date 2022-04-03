Re-imagining Invasive Species - Event Details
This event is being held online. Register for all virtual events here: https://forms.gle/cAYFxoYJdrqFG4Qv5
Re-imagining Invasive Species
This virtual presentation is one of many events to celebrate Lā Honua / Earth Day throughout the month of April. Please see the schedule list of virtual keynotes, presentations, and panels, and our four in-person huakaʻi (environmental and cultural stewardship excursions and volunteer work days) to locations around Hawaiʻi Island at the UH Hilo Earth Day website (hilo.hawaii.edu/earthfair/2022-schedule.php).
This presentation explores how our communities can cultivate positive relationships with and challenge the dominant narrative on how we relate to invasive species in Hawai‘i.
Presenters: Malia Akutagawa was born and raised on Molokaʻi. She is a Native Hawaiian Rights and Environmental Law attorney with experience in Hawaiian access, gathering, burial, land use, and water rights issues. She is an Associate Professor of Law and Hawaiian Studies and is part of Hui ‘Āina Momona, a consortium of scholars at the University of Hawaiʻi - Mānoa charged with addressing compelling issues of Indigenous Hawaiian knowledge and practices; Vince Kana'i Dodge is the founder of 'Ai Pöhaku, a papa (grandfather), educator, cultural practitioner, and longtime resident of Wai'anae where kiawe trees are plentiful.
Please make sure to register early for this presentation and you will receive the zoom link within a day.
Special Restrictions: This virtual presentation is open to faculty, staff and students from UH Hilo and Hawaii CC
For more information, contact: lahonua@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7258
Tags: online only invasive species resilience community natural resources culture kiawe
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Lā Honua Malama Honua (Earth Day Earth Month)
- 2022 Earth Day ~ Lā Honua / Earth Month ~ Malama Honua Month of April ~ Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo This year our Earth Day ~ Lā Honua events for our UH Kauhale will be largely virtual and live, and occur throughout the month of April, ...
- 2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete their 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2022. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- UHHSA Sustainability Survey and Giveaway Event
- Aloha UH Hilo students! UHHSA needs your help to promote a culture of sustainability on campus. Your feedback is important and your voice matters! To fulfill our mission, we need your help in providing feedback on current and new ...
- Free Printing at UH Hilo Library
- Congratulations Vulcans you have made it to the end of the semester! UHHSA your student Senate has worked with your Mo`okini Library to make printing free for all UH Hilo students provided May 2nd to May 13th. ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.