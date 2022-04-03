Huakaʻi to Keauhou (Volcano) in Kaʻū - Event Details

This event is being held online. Register for all huakaʻi here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfUeFG2PvGTbpcxeF5QZOY0W46w_8tw6WCJChg3VKhBs_fcmQ/viewform

Huakaʻi to Keauhou (Volcano) in Kaʻū Friday, April 8, 2022, 9:00am – 3:00pm This is one of our four in-person mālama ʻāina or environmental/cultural stewardship excursions to celebrate Lā Honua / Earth Day throughout the month of April. Please see the schedule list of virtual keynotes, presentations, and panels, and our in-person huakaʻi (environmental and cultural stewardship excursions and volunteer work days) to locations around Hawaiʻi Island at the UH Hilo Earth Day website (hilo.hawaii.edu/earthfair/2022-schedule.php).



Join our host ʻImi Pono no ka ʻĀina as we hike a couple miles to and within a native forest in the wao akua, clean seeds of native plants, sketch and learn a mele hula!



Please register early as spots on this trip are limited. Special Restrictions: This huakaʻi is open to faculty, staff and students from UH Hilo and Hawaii CC. For more information, contact: lahonua@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7258

