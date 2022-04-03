Panel: Kaʻao Aloha ʻĀina w/ UH Hilo & Hawaiʻi CC Alumni - Event Details
This event is being held online. Register for all events here: https://forms.gle/cAYFxoYJdrqFG4Qv5
Panel: Kaʻao Aloha ʻĀina w/ UH Hilo & Hawaiʻi CC Alumni
This is virtual panel is one of many events events to celebrate Lā Honua / Earth Day throughout the month of April. Please see the schedule list of virtual keynotes, presentations, and panels, and our four in-person huakaʻi (environmental and cultural stewardship excursions and volunteer work days) to locations around Hawaiʻi Island at the UH Hilo Earth Day website (hilo.hawaii.edu/earthfair/2022-schedule.php).
In this virtual panel, panelists will share their education and employment “story” (kaʻao) for how they got where they are and will be available to answer audience questions about getting jobs and working in the environmental field.
Panelists: Kamala Anthony - Executive Director at Hui Hoʻoleimaluō; Devon Aguiar - Fish and Habitat Specialist for the Hawaiʻi Department of Aquatic Resources, Coral Reef Initiative; Mary-Fem Urena - Coastal Resource Planner at CNMI Division of Coastal Resources Management, Saipan ; Kaiʻanuilālāwalu Andaya - Field Associate at Big Island Invasive Species Committee; and Josephine Tupu - Future Workforce Development fellow at HCSU
Please make sure to register early for this presentation and you will receive the zoom link within a day.
Special Restrictions: This presentation is open to faculty, staff and students from UH Hilo and Hawaii CC.
For more information, contact: lahonua@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7258
Tags: online only alumni environmental jobs conservation career
