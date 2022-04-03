Of Ocean, Land and Sky (Sasi, Pera, Lagi) - Event Details

This event is being held online. Register for all events here: https://forms.gle/cAYFxoYJdrqFG4Qv5

Of Ocean, Land and Sky (Sasi, Pera, Lagi)

Thursday, April 7, 2022, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

This is one of our four keynote speeches to celebrate Lā Honua / Earth Day throughout the month of April. Please see the schedule list of virtual keynotes, presentations, and panels, and our four in-person huakaʻi (environmental and cultural stewardship excursions and volunteer work days) to locations around Hawaiʻi Island at the UH Hilo Earth Day website (hilo.hawaii.edu/earthfair/2022-schedule.php).



Keynote: Letila Mitchell is a Rotuman performing artist from Fiji, and currently completing her PhD in Creative Industries at Queensland University of Technology. Her work focuses on developing indigenous arts for social change, and developing Pacific models for environmental and cultural sustainability through the creative industries. Her research project explores Rotuman creative practice in the context of Indigenous Oceanic knowledge. It seeks to develop a model for engagement in and with heritage practices as systems of knowledge, in particular, focusing on ecological principles and an embodied approach to creating new work. The study aims to deepen knowledge and strengthen creative practice that links Indigenous knowledge, cultural activism and biodiversity conservation.



Letila will be sharing her PhD research where she is using storytelling and performative practice as an access point to connect to place and develop custodianship and guardianship of our oceans, land and sky. She has a strong focus on women and island wisdom, and the role of artists in cultural and climate activism.



