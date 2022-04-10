Kawili Kine Cultures - Adze Quarry on Mauna Kea - Event Details

Kawili Kine Cultures - Adze Quarry on Mauna Kea

Thursday, April 14, 2022, 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Rose and Ray Tseng Terrace, Room 127

Join Kawili Kine Culture in an in depth presentation about the Adze Quarry on Mauna Kea with Professor of Anthropology Peter Mills.



This event is followed by a hike from Lake Wai'au (13,025 feet elevation) on Mauna Kea to the Adze Quarry on Saturday, April 16th, 2022. See google forms for more info (Limited to 11 students).



Participation in the Thursday presentation is required to be eligible for the Saturday outing.

Sign up for the event is required. Please fill out this short google form.

Special Restrictions: **NOTE: Students who sign up need to be prepared to walk at a high elevation altitude for an hour. Persons with respiratory or heart conditions or those in poor health should not access the summit.**

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

