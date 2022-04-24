College of Pharmacy Social Event - Event Details

College of Pharmacy Social Event Saturday, April 30, 2022, 1:00pm – 2:00pm The College of Pharmacy in collaboration with UHHSA and Kappa Psi will be hosting a social event following the conclusion of the Pharmacy Career Seminar on April 30th from 1:00-2:00pm. Food and refreshments will be provided, while supplies last.



For more information on this event, please contact Roanne (uhhsa6@hawaii.edu) or Lina (linakn@hawaii.edu. Mahalo! For more information, contact: uhhsa6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

