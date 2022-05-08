UHHSA Sustainability Survey and Giveaway Event - Announcement Details
UHHSA Sustainability Survey and Giveaway Event
Aloha UH Hilo students!
UHHSA needs your help to promote a culture of sustainability on campus. Your feedback is important and your voice matters! To fulfill our mission, we need your help in providing feedback on current and new sustainability initiatives. We want to ensure your mandatory student fees are spent to best support you and your vision for a sustainable campus.
Our survey can be accessed via this Google Form: forms.gle/AeEfVYbDkmDRfyMTA
The survey will be open from April 15th to May 13th.
The first 40 eligible students who complete our survey below will receive a Sustainability Starter Pack!
- On-campus students: We will email you to arrange a time to pick-up giveaway items from the UHHSA office on campus.
- Off-island/campus students: We will email you to get a mailing address and mail your giveaway items to you.
P.S. Be sure to check out UHHSA’s event posts on May 10th and May 11th to participate in our fun Sustainability Challenges. The first 40 students who complete our challenges/activities on both days will receive a sustainability pack.
For questions regarding the survey and sustainability starter pack items, or to provide additional feedback, please contact UHHSA Senator Roanne (uhhsa6@hawaii.edu) or Rebekah (uhhsa8@hawaii.edu). Mahalo!
Special Restrictions: Must be a a current Spring 2022 UH Hilo student
For more information, contact: uhhsa6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7361
