Let's Talk About Safe Sex at Sunset - Event Details

Let's Talk About Safe Sex at Sunset

Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 3:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: CC Plaza

Hey Vulcans!



In honor of April being Sexual Transmitted Diseases month, students can join us for resources and confidential testing. We will also be having educational speakers talking while you can make crafts like a button or make a shirt!



We want you all to be safe and informed so please join us for this event!



For questions contact Kala at sacvc@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student with "S22UHH-CB" or "S22UHHSAC" validated student ID to participate in this event. Must wear a mask at all times, except when actively eating or drinking. Must adhere to guidelines.

For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: