Kawili Kine Cultures - Stars in Hawai'i - Event Details

Kawili Kine Cultures - Stars in Hawai'i

Location: STB 108

Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 5:00pm

Join Kawili Kine Culture in an extraordinary presentation about Stars in Hawai'i. Students will hear from Professor of Astronomy, Marianne Takamiya.

This event is followed by a star-gazing excursion to the Mauna Kea Visitor Center on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022. See google forms for more info (Limited to 36 students).

Participation in the Wednesday presentation is required to be eligible for the Saturday outing.
Sign up for the event is required. Please fill out this short google form.

Form more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

