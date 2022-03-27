Kawili Kine Cultures - Stars in Hawai'i - Event Details

Kawili Kine Cultures - Stars in Hawai'i Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: STB 108 Kawili Kine Cultures - Stars in Hawaii

Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 5:00pm



Location: STB 108



Join Kawili Kine Culture in an extraordinary presentation about Stars in Hawai'i. Students will hear from Professor of Astronomy, Marianne Takamiya.



This event is followed by a star-gazing excursion to the Mauna Kea Visitor Center on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022. See google forms for more info (Limited to 36 students).



Participation in the Wednesday presentation is required to be eligible for the Saturday outing.

Sign up for the event is required. Please fill out this short google form.



Form more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488 For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 27, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements