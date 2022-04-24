UHHSA Student Morale Booster Event - Event Details
UHHSA Student Morale Booster Event
Location: CC Plaza
Aloha UH Hilo Students!
Join us for the Student Morale booster event happening on April 25, 2022 from 12:00pm-1:00pm in Campus Center Plaza. This event is hosted by UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) in collaboration with UH Hilo’s Blue Zones Project Committee (BZPC). We will be serving Subway to Go meals and giving away a journal pack to help you stay on track with classes, while supplies last.
Feel free to email Nadra Nour at uhhsa9@hawaii.edu if you have any questions.
Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student with validated Spring 2022 ID. Just adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
For more information, contact: uhhsa9@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367
Tags: UHHSA Campus Center Blue zones DKICP
