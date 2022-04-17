UH Hilo Relay For Life Color Run - Event Details
UH Hilo Relay For Life Color Run
Location: Campus Center Plaza
The UH Hilo Relay For Life Event Leadership Team in collaboration with the UH Hilo RISO Colleges Against Cancer, and the American Cancer Society is putting on our first Color Run.
This event will help raise awareness about the devastating impacts and prevention of Cancer. Cancer affects everyone and there are simple things that college-aged students can do to help prevent cancer in their lifetime.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, we have not been able to bring the campus together as we have in the past to do our "tradition Relay for Life" so this year we have decided to have a color run to raise awareness for our students about how to help prevent cancer and allow us to raise funds as a campus community.
So join us for - A Color Run- To Save Lives
This event will be open to all currently enrolled UH Hilo and HawCC students with a validated Spring 22 ID.
Registration is required to ensure proper crowd management. The course is set to be just over a mile long and participants will be able to do it multiple times if they are interested in completing a 5K.
Registration opens no later than April 1, 2022, so please be on the lookout for our advertisements.
There will be a $20 registration donation that goes directly to the American Cancer Society. Your participation will directly benefit survivors.
More information you can view our FAQ page: go.hawaii.edu/tSx
In the meantime stay tuned to our UH Hilo Relay for Life IG @uhhilorelayforlife or email Maile Boggeln at boggeln@hawaii.edu for questions.
Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo or HawCC student with validated Spring 2022 ID. Must abide by all COVID guidelines. Registration and Registration donation required.
For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: Campus Center Ka Lama Ku UH Hilo Relay For Life Colleges Against Cancer RISO
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Lā Honua Malama Honua (Earth Day Earth Month)
- 2022 Earth Day ~ Lā Honua / Earth Month ~ Malama Honua Month of April ~ Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo This year our Earth Day ~ Lā Honua events for our UH Kauhale will be largely virtual and live, and occur throughout the month of April, ...
- 2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete their 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2022. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- UHHSA Sustainability Survey and Giveaway Event
- Aloha UH Hilo students! UHHSA needs your help to promote a culture of sustainability on campus. Your feedback is important and your voice matters! To fulfill our mission, we need your help in providing feedback on current and new ...
- Free Printing at UH Hilo Library
- Congratulations Vulcans you have made it to the end of the semester! UHHSA your student Senate has worked with your Mo`okini Library to make printing free for all UH Hilo students provided May 2nd to May 13th. ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.