UH Hilo Relay For Life Color Run - Event Details

UH Hilo Relay For Life Color Run

Saturday, April 23, 2022, 8:00am – 11:00am

Location: Campus Center Plaza

The UH Hilo Relay For Life Event Leadership Team in collaboration with the UH Hilo RISO Colleges Against Cancer, and the American Cancer Society is putting on our first Color Run.



This event will help raise awareness about the devastating impacts and prevention of Cancer. Cancer affects everyone and there are simple things that college-aged students can do to help prevent cancer in their lifetime.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, we have not been able to bring the campus together as we have in the past to do our "tradition Relay for Life" so this year we have decided to have a color run to raise awareness for our students about how to help prevent cancer and allow us to raise funds as a campus community.





So join us for - A Color Run- To Save Lives



This event will be open to all currently enrolled UH Hilo and HawCC students with a validated Spring 22 ID.



Registration is required to ensure proper crowd management. The course is set to be just over a mile long and participants will be able to do it multiple times if they are interested in completing a 5K.



Registration opens no later than April 1, 2022, so please be on the lookout for our advertisements.



There will be a $20 registration donation that goes directly to the American Cancer Society. Your participation will directly benefit survivors.



More information you can view our FAQ page: go.hawaii.edu/tSx



In the meantime stay tuned to our UH Hilo Relay for Life IG @uhhilorelayforlife or email Maile Boggeln at boggeln@hawaii.edu for questions.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo or HawCC student with validated Spring 2022 ID. Must abide by all COVID guidelines. Registration and Registration donation required.

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

