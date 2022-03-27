TCBES Lā Honua Seminar Series: Self Care in Climate Context - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: honua

TCBES Lā Honua Seminar Series: Self Care in Climate Context

Monday, March 28, 2022, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

The TCBES Lā Honua Monday Afternoon Seminar Series Presents it's first seminar, "Social Emotional Resilience and Self Care in the Climate Context" by Sarah-Mae Nelson, UC Climate Stewards Academic Coordinator, California Naturalist Program, University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources.



Abstract: Since climate stewardship work is grounded in the relationships and trust we foster with other community members (i.e., social capital), it involves significant social and emotional effort. It also requires finesse when approaching others about this emotionally challenging topic—especially if they or we have already been traumatized by climate disruption. No matter the situation or activity, humans cannot detach from any of the mental, physical, emotional, or spiritual aspects of ourselves. Indeed, taking in new information, entering new relationships and communities, developing new skills, and thinking outside our established patterns can be emotionally draining. Given the scope and scale of climate-related education, communication, and action, providing a foundation for social-emotional resilience (i.e., the ability to endure turmoil and to anticipate, adapt, and flourish in the face of change) is critical to promoting pro-environmental behavior.



The seminar will be streamed over zoom. All are welcome!

For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

