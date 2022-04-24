He Lei Puka Kula: Weaving Experiences for the Future - Event Details

He Lei Puka Kula: Weaving Experiences for the Future

Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Location: Kīpuka Courtyard

The University of Hawaiʻi Student Association (UHHSA) in collaboration with the Student Activities Council (SAC) and Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, presents "He Lei Puka Kula: Weaving Experiences for the Future."



This two-part workshops aligns with UH Hiloʻs initiative in further indigenizing our campus. As our graduates are heading to a new chapter in their lives outside of UH Hilo, this final lei serves as a gift and a charm for the upcoming future. Following the manaʻo of our kūpuna, "Ma ka Hana ka ʻIke---Through action, one learns;" our upcoming graduates will have the opportunity to both pick and to make a lei hilo lā'ī, a twisted ti-leaf lei to wear to their commencement graduation and to expand their perspectives with a better understanding of Hawaiian practices and beliefs around the kī plant.



Part 1: Harvesting Lāʻī for Making Lei

Date: 25 April, 2022

Time: 3:00PM - 5:00PM

Location: Kīpuka Lānai

Learn about the cultural significance of Lāʻī and the proper way to harvest and prepare for lei making.



Part 2: Lei Making

Date: 27 April, 2022

Time: 3:00PM - 5:00PM

Location: Kīpuka Courtyard

Learn how to make Lāʻī lei and its connection with commencement and the future



Sign Up Here: go.hawaii.edu/Fgx



We ask that you sign up as seating is limited to the first 30 students for both parts.Please note this event is only open to currently graduating students in Spring 2022 However, we will allow walk-ins if space is available. Light snacks will be provided for Part 1 and a bento dinner with be provided for Part 2.



We will have special guest speakers from Kīpuka. If you have any questions regarding this event, or if you need special accommodations, please contact uhhsa5@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student with a validated student ID. Must abide by all social distancing guidelines as mandated by the CDC. Pre-Sign Up Required.Must be graduating Spring 2022 to be eligible to attend.

For more information, contact: seanseg@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

Tags: