He Lei Puka Kula: Weaving Experiences for the Future - Event Details
He Lei Puka Kula: Weaving Experiences for the Future
Location: Kīpuka Lānai
The University of Hawaiʻi Student Association (UHHSA) in collaboration with the Student Activities Council (SAC) and Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, presents "He Lei Puka Kula: Weaving Experiences for the Future."
This two-part workshops aligns with UH Hiloʻs initiative in further indigenizing our campus. As our graduates are heading to a new chapter in their lives outside of UH Hilo, this final lei serves as a gift and a charm for the upcoming future. Following the manaʻo of our kūpuna, "Ma ka Hana ka ʻIke---Through action, one learns;" our upcoming graduates will have the opportunity to both pick and to make a lei hilo lā'ī, a twisted ti-leaf lei to wear to their commencement graduation and to expand their perspectives with a better understanding of Hawaiian practices and beliefs around the kī plant.
Part 1: Harvesting Lāʻī for Making Lei
Date: 25 April, 2022
Time: 3:00PM - 5:00PM
Location: Kīpuka Lānai
Learn about the cultural significance of Lāʻī and the proper way to harvest and prepare for lei making.
Part 2: Lei Making
Date: 27 April, 2022
Time: 3:00PM - 5:00PM
Location: Kīpuka Courtyard
Learn how to make Lāʻī lei and its connection with commencement and the future
We ask that you sign up as seating is limited to the first 30 students for both parts.Please note that this event is only open to currently graduating seniors of Spring 2022. However, we will allow walk-ins if space is available. Light snacks will be provided for Part 1 and a bento dinner with be provided for Part 2.
Sign Up Here: go.hawaii.edu/Fgx
We will have special guest speakers from Kīpuka. If you have any questions regarding this event, or if you need special accommodations, please contact uhhsa5@hawaii.edu.
Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student with a validated student ID. Must abide by all social distancing guidelines as mandated by the CDC. Pre-Sign Up Required.Must be graduating Spring 2022 to be eligible to attend.
For more information, contact: seanseg@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367
Tags: UHHSA SAC Kīpuka Graduation Commencement Lei Campus Center
