Free Printing at UH Hilo Library - Announcement Details

Free Printing at UH Hilo Library

Congratulations Vulcans you have made it to the end of the semester!



UHHSA your student Senate has worked with your Mo`okini Library to make printing free for all UH Hilo students provided May 2nd to May 13th.



To access this service you will need to have you UH Hilo ID. This services is only available in the Library and is subject to their open house so please make sure you plan ahead.



While there is no limitations on what you print or how much we ask that you be respectful of other students and use only what you need.

Special Restrictions: Available to UH Hilo students only

For more information, contact: uhhsa11@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

