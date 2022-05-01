UHHSA Sustainability Speaker Series - Event Details

UHHSA Sustainability Speaker Series Monday, May 2, 2022, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Aloha UH Hilo students!



Join your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) for our virtual Sustainability Speaker Series via Google Hangout on May 2nd from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. HST. There will be free giveaways for UH Hilo students who attend, while supplies last.



Please contact Roanne at uhhsa6@hawaii.edu for more information.



Google Meet joining info

Video call link: meet.google.com/yqn-pwup-pbu

Or dial: ‪(US) +1 954-998-5194‬ PIN: ‪327 496 958‬# For more information, contact: uhhsa6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of May 1, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements