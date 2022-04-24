UHHSA Sustainability Speaker Series - Event Details

UHHSA Sustainability Speaker Series Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Aloha UH Hilo students!



Join your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) for our virtual Sustainability Speaker Series via Zoom on April 29th from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. HST. Our featured speaker is UH Hilo alumni Bruce Torres Fischer, the creator of two podcasts, Lohe ʻia and Ka Leo o ka Uluau, and one of the project leaders for Kaniʻāina, an initiative focused on preserving Hawaiian mānaleo speakers by digitizing older recordings.



There will be free giveaways for UH Hilo students who attend, while supplies last.



Please contact Roanne at uhhsa6@hawaii.edu for more information. For more information, contact: uhhsa6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

