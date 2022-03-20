International Night - Event Details

International Night

Thursday, March 24, 2022, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

International Nights returns! Check out the amazing diversity represented at UH Hilo through performances featuring taiko drumming and song and dance from Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Marshall Islands, Japan, and Samoa. One night only at the Campus Center Plaza (not the Performing Arts Center)! Tickets are $5 (cash only) and can be purchased at the Student Services Center Room 202 Monday-Friday from 10 am-2 pm. If there are still tickets available on the night of the show, tickets can be purchased at the entrance (but it is strongly recommended that you buy your ticket in advance since it will sell out!). Bring your UH Hilo or HCC valid student ID card when you buy a ticket and on the night of the show. Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the audience will be limited to 100 people and only 100 tickets will be sold. Only UH Hilo and Hawaii CC students, faculty, and staff are eligible to buy a ticket (the event is closed to the general public this year). LumiSight clearance will be required to enter the show. No food or drinks allowed at the Campus Center Plaza.

For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

