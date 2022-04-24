College of Pharmacy Career Seminar - Event Details

College of Pharmacy Career Seminar Saturday, April 30, 2022, 9:00am – 11:00am Aloha student pharmacists and pre-pharmacy students!



The Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy, Hawai‘i Student Society of Health-Systems Pharmacy, and Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy will be hosting our Spring Pharmacy Career Seminar on April 22nd, 29th, and 30th. We are honored to be joined by the following guest panelists who will discuss their respective career pathways:



- Dr. Nicholas Tsoi, PharmD (Clinical Pharmacist at Straub Medical Center)

- Dr. Corrie Sanders, PharmD (Ambulatory Care Pharmacist at VA Pacific Islands Health Care System)

- Dr. Ross Takara, PharmD (Clinical Pharmacist at Kaiser Permanente Hawai‘i)

- Dr. Henry Quach, PharmD (Pharmacy Resident at San Francisco VA Health Care System)

- Dr. Nichole Chaffin, PharmD (Pharmacy Resident at Providence St. Peter Hospital)



This event will be virtual and held on Zoom. For more information, please email Lina (linakn@hawaii.edu) or Roanne (uhhsa6@hawaii.edu). For more information, contact: uhhsa6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 24, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements