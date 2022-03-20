Women in Science Conference: Charting Our Path - Event Details

This event is being held online. All attendees must register at the link prior to the event

Women in Science Conference: Charting Our Path Thursday, March 24, 2022, 8:00am – 1:30pm The Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science (TCBES) Kaiameaola Club in collaboration with the Philosophy Department, Anthropology Department, Gender & Womenʻs Studies and the Center for Place-Based Social Emotional Learning will be hosting the virtual Women in Science Conference: Charting Our Path, Intersectionality in Conservation on Thursday, March 24th from 8:00 am - 1:30 pm. More information on the conference agenda and speaker list can be found on the TCBES program website (tcbes.uhh.hawaii.edu/WIS/). You can register (required) for the conference here: hawaii.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2HKWwX2BQzW2i6NZX-EL6A. For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 20, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements