UH Hilo Student Association Elections 2022-2023 - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Student Association Elections 2022-2023

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Student Association is pleased to announce the upcoming election for the 2022-2023 for the following positions:



President

Vice-President

Data Director

Treasurer

College of Agriculture, Forestry and Natural Resource Management(CAFNRM) Senator

Ka Haka ‘Ula o Ke‘elikolani (KHUOK) Senator

College of Arts and Science (CAS) Senator

College of Natural and Health Sciences (CNHS) Senator

College of Business and Economics (CoBE) Senator

Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy (DKICP) Senator

Graduate Senator

Senator-at-Large 1

Senator-at-Large 2

Senator-at-Large 3

Senator-at-Large 4



Applications close on March 25, 2022. Applications are available at Campus Center, room 210 and online at (hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/uhhsa/elections).



Applications can be submitted to in person to Campus Center 210 or electronically to Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu.



To run for an UHHSA position, you must meet the following requirements:



Be currently registered at UH Hilo for a minimum of six (6) UH Hilo credit hours.

Be registered for at least six (6) credit hours at UH Hilo throughout the campaign and election period and each semester during your term.

Have paid your mandatory UHHSA student fee.

Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 at the time of nomination. (2.0 semester GPA must be maintained throughout the term of office.)

Be free of any disciplinary sanctions.



If you have any questions or would like to discuss any of the roles in further detail please email election committee chair Nadra Nour at uhhsa9@hawaii.edu



If you are interested in learning more about UHHSA please visit our website (hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/uhhsa/)



Best wishes,

Your 2021-22 UHHSA Election Committee

For more information, contact: uhhsa9@hawai.edu (808) 932-7796

