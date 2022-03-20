UH Hilo Student Association Elections 2022-2023 - Announcement Details
UH Hilo Student Association Elections 2022-2023
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Student Association is pleased to announce the upcoming election for the 2022-2023 for the following positions:
President
Vice-President
Data Director
Treasurer
College of Agriculture, Forestry and Natural Resource Management(CAFNRM) Senator
Ka Haka ‘Ula o Ke‘elikolani (KHUOK) Senator
College of Arts and Science (CAS) Senator
College of Natural and Health Sciences (CNHS) Senator
College of Business and Economics (CoBE) Senator
Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy (DKICP) Senator
Graduate Senator
Senator-at-Large 1
Senator-at-Large 2
Senator-at-Large 3
Senator-at-Large 4
Applications close on March 25, 2022. Applications are available at Campus Center, room 210 and online at (hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/uhhsa/elections).
Applications can be submitted to in person to Campus Center 210 or electronically to Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu.
To run for an UHHSA position, you must meet the following requirements:
Be currently registered at UH Hilo for a minimum of six (6) UH Hilo credit hours.
Be registered for at least six (6) credit hours at UH Hilo throughout the campaign and election period and each semester during your term.
Have paid your mandatory UHHSA student fee.
Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 at the time of nomination. (2.0 semester GPA must be maintained throughout the term of office.)
Be free of any disciplinary sanctions.
If you have any questions or would like to discuss any of the roles in further detail please email election committee chair Nadra Nour at uhhsa9@hawaii.edu
If you are interested in learning more about UHHSA please visit our website (hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/uhhsa/)
Best wishes,
Your 2021-22 UHHSA Election Committee
For more information, contact: uhhsa9@hawai.edu (808) 932-7796
