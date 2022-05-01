It's about Drive! It's about Power! - Event Details
It's about Drive! It's about Power!
Location: CC301
Aloha Vulcans!
LET'S GET READY FOR FINALS!
This event will be an overnight movie marathon event with the theme of The Rock, various films that have Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in it will be played. This events starts on Sunday, May 1st at 7:00PM and ends Monday, May 2nd at 7:00AM.
We will have loco moco for students who attend for the first portion, various rock themed snacks (i.e. rock candy, mountain dew, rocky road ice cream) and in the morning a platter of various danishes to start their day. As an activity, students will be able to make rock pets that students can paint faces, and customize will also be given for them to keep. We hope this will motivate you and start your "Oh Hell Week" with good food, great movies and good energy all around.
Food and giveaways are available while supplies last.
Please note that we will be maintaining room capacity to ensure COVID-19 safety for all of our students.
Feel free to use the QR code below to sign up as well.
Special Restrictions: Students must have a validated Spring 22 UH Hilo ID; Masks must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.
For more information, contact: sacpub@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: UHHSA SAC Campus Center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Lā Honua Malama Honua (Earth Day Earth Month)
- 2022 Earth Day ~ Lā Honua / Earth Month ~ Malama Honua Month of April ~ Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo This year our Earth Day ~ Lā Honua events for our UH Kauhale will be largely virtual and live, and occur throughout the month of April, ...
- 2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete their 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2022. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- UHHSA Sustainability Survey and Giveaway Event
- Aloha UH Hilo students! UHHSA needs your help to promote a culture of sustainability on campus. Your feedback is important and your voice matters! To fulfill our mission, we need your help in providing feedback on current and new ...
- Free Printing at UH Hilo Library
- Congratulations Vulcans you have made it to the end of the semester! UHHSA your student Senate has worked with your Mo`okini Library to make printing free for all UH Hilo students provided May 2nd to May 13th. ...
- Critical Lanuage Scholarship (CLS) Sparks Program
- CLS Spark is a pilot virtual initiative for U.S. undergraduate students to learn languages essential to America’s engagement with the world. ...
- APPLY TODAY - Board of Media Broadcasting
- The Board of Media Broadcasting is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Executive Chair - Provides guidance and support to each of the members to ensure the Board is fulfilling itʻs mission Vice Chair - Stays in ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.