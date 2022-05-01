It's about Drive! It's about Power! - Event Details

It's about Drive! It's about Power!

Sunday, May 1, 2022

Location: CC301

Aloha Vulcans!



LET'S GET READY FOR FINALS!



This event will be an overnight movie marathon event with the theme of The Rock, various films that have Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in it will be played. This events starts on Sunday, May 1st at 7:00PM and ends Monday, May 2nd at 7:00AM.



We will have loco moco for students who attend for the first portion, various rock themed snacks (i.e. rock candy, mountain dew, rocky road ice cream) and in the morning a platter of various danishes to start their day. As an activity, students will be able to make rock pets that students can paint faces, and customize will also be given for them to keep. We hope this will motivate you and start your "Oh Hell Week" with good food, great movies and good energy all around.



Food and giveaways are available while supplies last.



Please note that we will be maintaining room capacity to ensure COVID-19 safety for all of our students.



Feel free to use the QR code below to sign up as well.

Special Restrictions: Students must have a validated Spring 22 UH Hilo ID; Masks must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

For more information, contact: sacpub@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: