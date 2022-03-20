We're Up All Night To Get Lucky - Event Details

We're Up All Night To Get Lucky

Friday, March 25, 2022, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: CC301

Aloha Vulcans!



Hitting the post Spring Break blues.... Come find the pot of gold in CC301 and join SAC for some karaoke! Light refreshments and snacks will be served while supplies last.



For questions contact Kala at sacvc@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student with "S22UHH-CB" or "S22UHHSAC" validated student ID to participate in this event. Must wear a mask at all times, except when actively eating or drinking. Must adhere to all social distancing guidelines.

For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

