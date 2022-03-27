Paradise: or the impermanence of ice cream - Event Details

Paradise: or the impermanence of ice cream

Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 7:30pm – 9:00pm

Location: Performing Arts Center

Indian Ink Theatre COmpany's Paradise: or the impermanence of ice cream

Written by Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis





Take a wild ride to paradise with Indian Ink’s powerful new play about impermanence – of life, love … and ice cream!



Kutisar, your unlikely spiritual guide from The Guru of Chai, presented in the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center ‘s 2014-15 Season, returns to guide you to Paradise.





Creator/actor Jacob Rajan’s masterful storytelling and dazzling solo performance is center stage in this glorious production inspired by Ernest Becker’s Pulitzer prize-winning “Denial of Death,” and the vibrant, life–filled chaos of India’s most cosmopolitan city, Mumbai. He channels seven characters, weaving the afterlife and a dash of Bollywood disco into the real-life mystery of India’s vanishing vultures. A man trying desperately to avoid death is flung between limbo and his past where a rebellious young woman holds the key that may guide him to paradise.



Infused with serious laughter, exquisite puppetry and inspired sound design this show is guaranteed to blow your mind and melt your heart.



This latest play from Indian Ink is packed full of delicious treats. Based on a true story…



Recommended for ages 11+



“Joyous and Heartbreaking” (NZ Herald)

Special Restrictions: Tickets are: $15 General/Discount; $5 UH Hilo/HCC Students (w/Valid ID) & Children 17 & under



Available online at https://artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu or by phone at 932-7490 Tuesday – Thursday 9a.m. – 11a.m.

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

