Lecture on Fashion and Nuclearism with Anchal Saraf - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 916 6733 1320 Passcode: Wednesday

Lecture on Fashion and Nuclearism with Anchal Saraf Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:00pm – 1:00pm In celebration of Women's History Month, please join us for a Brown Bag Lecture, "Atomic Styles: The Fabrics and Fabulations of Nuclear Colonialism in the Pacific," followed by a Q&A with Yale PhD Candidate Aanchal Saraf on Wednesday, March 30th at 12:00-12:50 p.m.



Aanchal Saraf is a PhD candidate in Yale University’s American Studies and Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies departments. Her dissertation, titled Atomic Afterlives, Pacific Archives: Unsettling the Geographies and Science of Nuclear Colonialism in the Marshall Islands and Hawaiʻi, demonstrates how US Cold War nuclear colonialism continues to shape hegemonic cartographic and archival imaginaries of the Pacific, as well as structures academic knowledge production. Her interdisciplinary project engages official archives, oral histories, cultural production and performance, Asian American and Pacific Islander feminisms, and ethnography. She has most recently published in The Journal of Transnational American Studies and Women & Performance.



For more information and disability accommodations, contact Leanne Day: Lpday@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: lpday@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7243

