Lecture on Fashion and Nuclearism with Anchal Saraf - Event Details
This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 916 6733 1320 Passcode: Wednesday
Lecture on Fashion and Nuclearism with Anchal Saraf
In celebration of Women's History Month, please join us for a Brown Bag Lecture, "Atomic Styles: The Fabrics and Fabulations of Nuclear Colonialism in the Pacific," followed by a Q&A with Yale PhD Candidate Aanchal Saraf on Wednesday, March 30th at 12:00-12:50 p.m.
Bio:
Aanchal Saraf is a PhD candidate in Yale University’s American Studies and Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies departments. Her dissertation, titled Atomic Afterlives, Pacific Archives: Unsettling the Geographies and Science of Nuclear Colonialism in the Marshall Islands and Hawaiʻi, demonstrates how US Cold War nuclear colonialism continues to shape hegemonic cartographic and archival imaginaries of the Pacific, as well as structures academic knowledge production. Her interdisciplinary project engages official archives, oral histories, cultural production and performance, Asian American and Pacific Islander feminisms, and ethnography. She has most recently published in The Journal of Transnational American Studies and Women & Performance.
For more information and disability accommodations, contact Leanne Day: Lpday@hawaii.edu
For more information, contact: lpday@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7243
Tags: Women's History Pacific Islands Nuclear Gender Pacific
What's also happening?
Announcements
- RISO Registration for 2021-2022 is now open
- The 2021-2022 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 25, 2022, at 4:30 pm. ...
- UH Hilo Student Association Elections 2022-2023
- The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Student Association is pleased to announce the upcoming election for the 2022-2023 for the following positions: President Vice-President Data Director Treasurer College of Agriculture, Forestry and ...
- Help us Help you in 2022!
- Aloha UH Hilo Vulcans! Student voices matter and they are more important now than ever. Be one of the first 50 eligible students to give University of Hawaii Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) feedback on what you think is important and ...
- Safe Zone Training
- Safe Zone Training *Join us on the first Friday of every month via Zoom.* February 4th at 1:00-3:00pm March 4th at 1:00-3:00pm April 1st at 1:00-3:00pm *This is an educational program that teaches us how to foster safe and inclusive ...
- 2022 Lā Honua - Earth Day / Malama Honua - Earth Month
- Month of April ~ Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo: Theme: **Wānana i ka Mauliola** Aloha Hawai'i-CC and UH Hilo faculty and staff, This year our Earth Day ~ Lā Honua events for our UH Kauhale will be largely virtual and live, and ...
- 2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete their 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2022. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.