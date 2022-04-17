UHHSA Graduate Student Appreciation Day - Event Details

UHHSA Graduate Student Appreciation Day Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Calling all UH Hilo graduate students!



With finals just around the corner, what better way to prepare than with an UHHSA goodie bag full of snacks and school supplies to help you power through?



Complete this Google Form to receive your own graduate student appreciation pack, while supplies last: forms.gle/NM6xxUfTBPotvSEu9



For questions please contact Roanne at uhhsa6@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: uhhsa6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

