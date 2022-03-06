KKC Bees n' Trees - Event Details

KKC Bees n' Trees

Friday, March 11, 2022, 2:00pm – 4:30pm

Join Kawili Kine Culture on a trip to the UH Hilo CAFNRM “Farm” to learn about the cultivation of many exotic fruit trees, aquaponic agriculture and livestock care, and experience working with the honeybee management.



Students will have the opportunity to go into the bee enclosure wearing protective suits provided by CAFNRM.

At the end of the event, participants will receive an eight-ounce bottle of honey from the farm. (Limited to 16 students).



Sign up for the event is required. Please fill out this short google forms.

Special Restrictions: All participants will also need to show their LumiSight UH App for the day to screen for COVID -19 Symptoms.

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

